Oldfather Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

SCHE traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,520. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.91. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.