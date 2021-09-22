Oldfather Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $3.01 on Wednesday, hitting $159.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,233. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.81. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.22 and a 12 month high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

