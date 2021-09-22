Oldfather Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $190,759,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,281,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.16. 68,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,756,400. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.07. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.20 and a 12-month high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

