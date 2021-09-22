Oldfather Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,108,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,134,000 after buying an additional 249,669 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,642,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,925,000 after buying an additional 141,226 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,119,000 after buying an additional 5,033,112 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,503,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,267,000 after buying an additional 148,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,647,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,411,000 after buying an additional 9,743 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $3.41 on Wednesday, reaching $242.99. 30,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,029. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $242.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.54. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.17 and a 1-year high of $249.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.