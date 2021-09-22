Olyseum (OLY) Reaches Market Cap of $12.63 Million

Olyseum (CURRENCY:OLY) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 22nd. During the last week, Olyseum has traded 33.6% lower against the US dollar. Olyseum has a market capitalization of $12.63 million and $110,293.00 worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Olyseum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00072229 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.64 or 0.00171836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00114006 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,010.28 or 0.06930666 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,217.78 or 0.99501683 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $345.52 or 0.00795491 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002620 BTC.

About Olyseum

Olyseum launched on September 26th, 2019. Olyseum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,171,589,650 coins. Olyseum’s official Twitter account is @olyseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Olyseum is an ecosystem designed by stars to create a closer and more meaningful relationship with their fans. In Olyseum, stars will monetize their social influence and reward their fan’s loyalty. Olyseum will allow stars to monetize audiences, and fans to monetize engagement; everything through a blockchain-based reward system and an ERC-20 utility token. For fans, Olyseum is proposing a collaborative platform that allows them to earn rewards for their activity around stars in Olyseum and on other social networks. These rewards can then be redeemed through an exclusive experience exchange created by Olyseum and the stars, as a means to be closer to them. For stars, Olyseum helps them create a global community through which they can be closer to their fans and reward their support. Stars will also earn a direct percentage of the overall advertising income of the network, allowing them to monetize their fans and activity. On the other side, they are entitled to receive additional value by making available exclusive experiences for their fans and sharing them in their current social networks, in exchange for tokens and other benefits. “

Olyseum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olyseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Olyseum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Olyseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

