Omnitude (ECOM) Trading Up 169.5% This Week

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded up 136.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Omnitude coin can now be purchased for $0.0233 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Omnitude has a market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $641,193.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Omnitude has traded 169.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00055607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002775 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.70 or 0.00128588 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00012754 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00046148 BTC.

Omnitude is a coin. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omnitude should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omnitude using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

