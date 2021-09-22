ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Stock Price Up 1.6%

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) shares rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.47 and last traded at $20.47. Approximately 8,944 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 541,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.14.

ONTF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on ON24 from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON24 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.29.

The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.28 million and a P/E ratio of 16.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.52.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. ON24’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON24, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON24 news, CRO James Blackie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $199,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharat Sharan bought 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.12 per share, with a total value of $519,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 655,612 shares of company stock valued at $14,498,727.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 40.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

