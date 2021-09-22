Oppenheimer Boosts AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target to $1,850.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AutoZone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,650.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,634.53.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,643.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,598.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,491.96. AutoZone has a one year low of $1,085.85 and a one year high of $1,666.63.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $29.74 by $5.98. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $30.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoZone will post 89.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total transaction of $21,973,140.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,629,684.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total transaction of $11,285,370.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter worth $55,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

