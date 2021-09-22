Orbit Chain (ORC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $334.86 Million

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Orbit Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00001404 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbit Chain has a total market cap of $334.86 million and $16.01 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00055085 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00129577 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00012624 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00045775 BTC.

Orbit Chain Coin Profile

ORC is a coin. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 988,024,190 coins and its circulating supply is 550,213,005 coins. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io . Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Orbit Chain Coin Trading

