Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Short Interest Update

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,490,000 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the August 15th total of 5,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.10.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OTIS traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.52. The company had a trading volume of 55,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,843. The company has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.45. Otis Worldwide has a 52 week low of $58.77 and a 52 week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.