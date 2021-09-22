Otter Creek Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 169,748 BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 169,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,000. BRP Group comprises 2.0% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Otter Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of BRP Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BRP Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 41.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BRP Group by 54.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of BRP Group by 110.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRP Group during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. 84.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised BRP Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NYSE:BRP traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.73. The stock had a trading volume of 342 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,946. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.06 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. BRP Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.79 and a one year high of $40.82.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BRP Group news, Director Jay A. Cohen purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $85,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,227. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 35.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

