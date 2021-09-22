PacWest Bancorp Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securiti analyst B. King now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.99. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.86 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PACW. Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of PACW opened at $42.06 on Wednesday. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $46.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.60.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. The business had revenue of $306.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,668,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,448,000 after buying an additional 563,363 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,670,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,545,000 after purchasing an additional 312,549 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,958,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,240,000 after purchasing an additional 25,197 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,498,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,374,000 after purchasing an additional 53,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,179,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,725,000 after purchasing an additional 26,733 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

