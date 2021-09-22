PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Rating Increased to Buy at Truist Securities

Truist Securities upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PACW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PACW stock opened at $42.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.59. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $15.62 and a one year high of $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $306.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 36,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.