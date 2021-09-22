PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.61

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.61 and last traded at $8.61, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of PageGroup in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of PageGroup in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PageGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PageGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PageGroup to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.92.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -430.50 and a beta of 0.99.

PageGroup Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MPGPF)

PageGroup Plc engages in the provision of recruitment consultancy services. Its brands include Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Outsourcing and Page Personnel. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Asia Pacific, Americas, and United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Page and Bill McGregor in 1976 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

