PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.61

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.61 and last traded at $8.61, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of PageGroup in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of PageGroup in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PageGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PageGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PageGroup to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.92.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -430.50 and a beta of 0.99.

PageGroup Plc engages in the provision of recruitment consultancy services. Its brands include Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Outsourcing and Page Personnel. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Asia Pacific, Americas, and United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Page and Bill McGregor in 1976 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

