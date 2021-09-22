Pai Liu Sells 2,492 Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) VP Pai Liu sold 2,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $15,699.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Pai Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Pai Liu sold 24,483 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $155,222.22.

On Monday, September 13th, Pai Liu sold 26,595 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $176,324.85.

On Monday, July 19th, Pai Liu sold 2,730 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $24,597.30.

NASDAQ:WISH opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. ContextLogic Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $32.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average is $11.16.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 296.87%. The company had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in ContextLogic by 100.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

WISH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ContextLogic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

