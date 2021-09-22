PAID Network Market Capitalization Achieves $47.26 Million (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. PAID Network has a total market cap of $47.26 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAID Network coin can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001293 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00072248 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.25 or 0.00114168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.73 or 0.00169805 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,067.89 or 0.06970751 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,123.72 or 1.00256513 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $348.85 or 0.00792655 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002613 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network launched on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

