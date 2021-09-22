Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in American Tower by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in American Tower by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.2% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.29.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $291.87 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The company has a market capitalization of $132.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.84, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $287.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.65.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 60.19%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,552,330. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

