Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $286,000 in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.1% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Truist lowered their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.56.

NYSE SMG opened at $146.40 on Wednesday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $139.20 and a 1 year high of $254.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.15.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.80 earnings per share. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

