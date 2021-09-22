Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 596 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 775,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $307,328,000 after buying an additional 26,164 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $191,849,000 after purchasing an additional 299,157 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its position in The Cooper Companies by 109.9% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 356 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at about $868,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:COO opened at $426.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $429.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $405.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.39. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $314.29 and a fifty-two week high of $463.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.62%.

In other The Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $164,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $1,824,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,287 shares of company stock worth $37,722,232 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on COO shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $423.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.08.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

