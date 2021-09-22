Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Receives $41.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAAS. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet lowered Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 251,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 22,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

PAAS traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.50. The stock had a trading volume of 21,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,866. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $23.72 and a one year high of $39.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $382.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Pan American Silver’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

