Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $8.23 Million Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 728.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 397,858 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $8,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBRA stock opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. Equities analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

