Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PANDY shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Pandora A/S in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pandora A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

Get Pandora A/S alerts:

Shares of Pandora A/S stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.46. 15,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,585. Pandora A/S has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $35.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.10.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $835.15 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Pandora A/S’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Pandora A/S Company Profile

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Pandora A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandora A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.