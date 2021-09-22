PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PayPal by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,951 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 3,435.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,509,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $366,637,000 after buying an additional 1,467,095 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in PayPal by 59.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,814,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $683,572,000 after buying an additional 1,053,250 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in PayPal by 76.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,234,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $542,625,000 after buying an additional 969,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in PayPal by 29.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,106,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,856,000 after buying an additional 929,438 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.73. 105,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,521,146. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.81 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $316.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.73, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

