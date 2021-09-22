Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis Sells 500 Shares

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $66,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PEGA opened at $129.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 812.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.97. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.06 and a 1 year high of $148.80.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $325.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.70 million. Pegasystems had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. Equities analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -8.76%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEGA. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 44.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pegasystems by 8,781.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.