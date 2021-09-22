PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.04 Million

Wall Street analysts expect PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) to report sales of $21.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.59 million and the lowest is $20.41 million. PennantPark Investment reported sales of $21.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full year sales of $79.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $78.87 million to $81.05 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $91.97 million, with estimates ranging from $88.43 million to $96.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 189.39% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $20.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PNNT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on PennantPark Investment in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PNNT opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $421.07 million, a PE ratio of 2.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.46. PennantPark Investment has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNNT. Ares Management LLC raised its position in PennantPark Investment by 347.4% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,334,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,267 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,376,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its position in PennantPark Investment by 1,442.0% during the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 628,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 587,519 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,016,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,482,000. 33.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

