PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.10.

PMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays upped their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PMT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 48.8% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PMT traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $19.97. 39,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.75. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.15. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $21.53.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 38.61% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

