People s United Financial Inc. Has $798,000 Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NBIX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 100,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 187.7% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 31,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 20,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $504,381.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $1,567,304.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.60.

NBIX opened at $95.51 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.77 and a fifty-two week high of $120.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.85 and its 200 day moving average is $95.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.47 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 35.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

