People s United Financial Inc. Purchases 8,991 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,991 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPP. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.9% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 466,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,978,000 after acquiring an additional 26,035 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.8% during the second quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,407,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 11.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 567,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,795,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 258.6% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 58,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 41,920 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $26.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -655.84, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.64.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $215.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.36%.

Several analysts have recently commented on HPP shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.39.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

