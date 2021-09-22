People s United Financial Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 620,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,161,000 after buying an additional 256,706 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,654,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,776,000 after acquiring an additional 35,430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $589,336,000 after purchasing an additional 147,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 459.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 226,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,267,000 after purchasing an additional 186,144 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEL opened at $138.24 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $90.88 and a 52-week high of $153.54. The company has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan acquired 231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.08.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

