PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Insider Sells $1,124,009.60 in Stock

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $1,124,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE PKI opened at $184.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.32. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.27 and a 12-month high of $191.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 24.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 target price (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.09.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,642,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,952,193,000 after purchasing an additional 111,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,904,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,014,091,000 after buying an additional 556,072 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,530,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,162,793,000 after buying an additional 2,218,099 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,435,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $684,897,000 after buying an additional 64,303 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,414,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $566,298,000 after buying an additional 271,538 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

