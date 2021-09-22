PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $5,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the second quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 64.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 289.1% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 97.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the first quarter worth $88,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

In other news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI opened at $184.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.27 and a 52-week high of $191.07.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

PKI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 target price (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $172.11 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.09.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.