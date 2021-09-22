Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Short Interest Update

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,550,000 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the August 15th total of 5,800,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 31.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 126.3% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 39.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

NYSE:PRGO traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.21. 14,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,754. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.09. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $38.20 and a fifty-two week high of $49.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.17.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $981.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Perrigo will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

