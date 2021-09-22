Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) CFO Aaron Tachibana Sells 3,152 Shares

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $66,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Aaron Tachibana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Aaron Tachibana sold 3,820 shares of Personalis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $83,734.40.

Shares of PSNL opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $941.09 million, a PE ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 1.50. Personalis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.54 and a 52-week high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.15 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 60.87% and a negative return on equity of 18.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PSNL. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Personalis from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Personalis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Personalis from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Personalis by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Personalis by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Personalis by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Personalis by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Personalis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

