Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Receives $9.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.96.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEYUF. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.25 to C$15.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PEYUF traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.50. 32,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,142. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.21. Peyto Exploration & Development has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $7.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0317 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

