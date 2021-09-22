Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires New Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 4,616.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 112,383 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,163,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 185,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,482,000 after purchasing an additional 51,300 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.07, for a total value of $270,711.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,151,635.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,303 shares of company stock worth $4,708,416. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $428.71.

DECK stock opened at $422.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $417.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $368.13. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $206.91 and a twelve month high of $451.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $504.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

