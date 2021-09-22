Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $2 Million in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHHCU. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in DiamondHead during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new position in DiamondHead in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in DiamondHead in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in DiamondHead in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DiamondHead during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000.

Shares of DHHCU stock opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $11.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

