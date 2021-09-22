Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New $2.31 Million Investment in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 205,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.06% of GoHealth at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GoHealth by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 11,339,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947,473 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoHealth by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GoHealth by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

Get GoHealth alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Nvx Holdings, Inc. acquired 174,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $818,190.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandon M. Cruz acquired 78,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $365,488.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,655.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 277,300 shares of company stock worth $1,296,981. Insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on GoHealth from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of GoHealth in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.54.

GOCO stock opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.80. GoHealth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $16.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 0.52.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. Research analysts expect that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

GoHealth Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO).

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.