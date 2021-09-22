Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases New Position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at approximately $971,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at $968,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at $486,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000.

HYAC opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

