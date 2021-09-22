Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 11,782 Shares of Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its stake in Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,782 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.38% of Avanti Acquisition worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVAN. Twin Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Avanti Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Avanti Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Avanti Acquisition by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 31,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 10,805 shares during the period. 55.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Avanti Acquisition stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81. Avanti Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $11.40.

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

