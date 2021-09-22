Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes $2.46 Million Position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,475,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $3,393,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $5,608,000.

Get Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition alerts:

Shares of XPDI stock opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.41.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI).

Receive News & Ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.