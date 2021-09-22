Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes Position in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTAAU. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the first quarter worth $20,100,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the first quarter worth $10,994,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the first quarter worth $10,000,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the first quarter worth $6,279,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the first quarter worth $5,557,000.

Shares of FTAAU opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average of $10.13. FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $10.82.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

