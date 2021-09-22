Piper Sandler Comments on The Progressive Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for The Progressive in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 17th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.44. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Progressive’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PGR. Barclays reduced their price target on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.21.

NYSE PGR opened at $92.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Progressive has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $107.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.35%.

In related news, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $606,979.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,664 shares in the company, valued at $3,134,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $4,167,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,752 shares of company stock worth $9,246,943 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in The Progressive by 49,353.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305,659 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 23.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,475,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,109,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109,230 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of The Progressive during the second quarter worth about $260,938,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in The Progressive by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $691,980,000 after buying an additional 1,743,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Progressive by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,357,270,000 after buying an additional 1,384,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

About The Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

