Piper Sandler Trims Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Target Price to $46.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SFIX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised Stitch Fix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Truist boosted their target price on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stitch Fix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.42.

Shares of SFIX opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $113.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -54.53 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.80.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $571.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.01 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $1,245,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,356 shares in the company, valued at $4,195,605.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $1,144,512.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,037 shares of company stock worth $11,840,832 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 24.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 61.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

