PirateCash Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,874.00 (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 22nd. PirateCash has a market capitalization of $763,860.28 and approximately $1,874.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PirateCash has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0297 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000237 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 35,900,870 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

