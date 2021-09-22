Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playtika from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Playtika from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Playtika by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Playtika during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Playtika by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Playtika by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Playtika by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

PLTK stock opened at $26.14 on Wednesday. Playtika has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $36.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion and a PE ratio of 108.92.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $659.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.31 million. Playtika’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Playtika will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

