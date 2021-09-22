PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.01 and last traded at $23.00. Approximately 2,412 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,580,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.68.

PLBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on PLBY Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price target on PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PLBY Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.76 and a 200-day moving average of $32.55.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.90 million. The business’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 24,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $542,087.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 698,949 shares of company stock valued at $16,914,872.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the second quarter worth $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in PLBY Group during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PLBY Group during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PLBY Group during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in PLBY Group during the second quarter valued at $58,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

