PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $101,000 Position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SDG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 281,630.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 28,163 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 83.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after buying an additional 22,276 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the first quarter worth $1,320,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 4,264.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 13,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the first quarter worth $1,129,000.

Shares of SDG opened at $96.55 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $100.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.54.

