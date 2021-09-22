PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $76,000 Stock Position in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AXT were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in AXT by 156.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 137,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 84,119 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in AXT by 122.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 24,271 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in AXT by 8.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 238,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 18,467 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AXT during the first quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AXT in the 1st quarter worth about $900,000. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 28,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $274,436.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $419,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

AXTI has been the topic of several research reports. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

AXTI opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $333.68 million, a PE ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average of $10.34. AXT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $15.84.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.10 million. AXT had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 9.24%. On average, research analysts predict that AXT, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

About AXT

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

