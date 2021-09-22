PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $79,000 Holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 944.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JKD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $109,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 301.1% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $246,000.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $61.64 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $122.90 and a 1-year high of $224.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.93.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

