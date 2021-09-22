PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $91,000 Position in Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Titan Medical were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Titan Medical by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Titan Medical by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Titan Medical by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial purchased a new position in Titan Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Titan Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Titan Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ TMDI opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 3.11. Titan Medical Inc. has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $3.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1.71.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Titan Medical Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical, Inc engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation.

